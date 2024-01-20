Fullerton Fire Department partners with Troy High in a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training

Kicking off 2024 with preparedness in partnership with the Troy High School JROTC Program, the Troy High School Preparedness Club, and the City of Fullerton Fire Department, thirty-six students and parents participated in a three-day, twenty-hour Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. While other students were nestled in their beds during winter break, these students were present and ready to learn about local emergencies and disasters, how to prepare, how to respond, and how to bring calm to emergencies and disasters.

The Troy High School Preparedness Club was started by Sophomore Student Allen Hsieh under the advisement of Commander Lauper from JROTC. The club meets once per month and provides a forum to host speakers and trainings related to overall preparedness. Co-hosting teen CERT enabled interested students to immerse themselves in being ready and able to respond within scope during an emergency. The program gives students an opportunity to learn about various portions of local government and leverage that knowledge and skills obtained to bring calm to a situation.

CERT is a collaborative program that includes subject matter experts, in-class instruction, and practical hands-on skills. The training includes overall hazard, fire, and threat awareness, how to use a fire extinguisher, disaster emotional recovery, disaster medical operations, and how to organize a team. CERT educates residents and businesses about the hazards that may impact the community. Participants learn about basic disaster response skills. When the community has a basic level of readiness and preparedness, our ability to maintain resiliency and recover as a community increases.

For more information on CERT and other city readiness programs, contact (714) 446-1454.

https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/fire/emergency-management/emergency-preparedness

