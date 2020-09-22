Fullerton Observer Newspaper Virtual Candidate Forum – Live Stream Starts at 6:30 PM tonight

The Fullerton Observer Newspaper will be hosting a virtual forum featuring all of the Fullerton City Council candidates on September 22 from 6:30-8:30pm.

The forum will be livestreamed on our Facebook page HERE.

The forum will take place in three parts based on the three council districts, and will be structured in this way:

6:30-7pm: District 1 candidates

7-8pm: District 2 candidates

8-8:30pm: District 4 candidates

The forum will be in a Q and A format with questions from the Observer staff and readers.