Observer to Host Live Election Night Coverage

The writers and editors of the Fullerton Observer Newspaper will be hosting live election night coverage on Tuesday, November 3 starting at 7:30pm, streaming live on our Facebook page.

Our broadcast will focus on local elections, giving updates and commentary on the following races: Fullerton City Council, Fullerton Elementary and High School Boards, Congressional District 39, State Assembly District 65, State Senate District 29, North Orange County Community College District, Measure S, Measure U, and more.

We will feature guest appearances and insights from local candidates and community leaders.

See you on election night, and don’t forget to vote! For a link to our Facebook page click HERE.