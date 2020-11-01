City Council Candidate Campaign Finance Report

Fullerton City Council Candidates filed their second pre-election Campaign Finance Reports on Form 460 with the Fullerton City Clerk on or before October 22. These reports contain totals received and spent from the beginning of the year through October 17.

Form 460 filings also list the names and amounts received from contributors who have given $100 or more. Large contributions of $1,000 or more are also reported on a Form 497 within 24 hours of receipt and are available on the city website. The tables for each City Council Candidate list the names of contributors who gave $1,000 in 2020 along with the cumulative amount contributed in 2020.

District 1

District 2

District 2 candidate Chuck Sargeant was his own top contributor at $13,955.

District 2 candidate Mackenzie Chang did not raise enough money to require reporting.

District 4