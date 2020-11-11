Local News

Veterans Day 2020

COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the traditional Fullerton Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony at Hillcrest Park. However, leaders of the Fullerton American Legion Post 142 and the Daughters of the American Revolution-Mojave Chapter independently came to the War Memorial at 11am and then combined to offer prayers, songs, and other remembrances for Veterans Day.

Jeff Harris, Marilyn Harris, Ed Paul, and Major Neil Reich, US Marines (Retired) at the Hillcrest Park War Memorial. Photo courtesy of Marilyn Harris.

Both organizations placed flowers at the Memorial, including a rose to remember the POW/MIA’s by Major Neil Reich, US Marines (Retired).  Reich, age 93, served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam and is still able to fit into his uniform worn at his retirement in 1973.

Major Neil Reich, US Marines (retired), age 93, places a rose to remember the POW/MIA’s. Reich served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Photo by Marilyn Harris.

Flowers at the Memorial. Photo by Marilyn Harris.

