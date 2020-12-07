A New Community Garden

Our state produces nearly half of all the fresh fruit and vegetables in this nation and yet according to California Association of Food Banks, 1 in 8 Californians currently struggle with food insecurity. With all our modernization, we still have food deserts. The cost of living is constantly rising and then there is an added pressure of the global pandemic that is wreaking havoc on our economy. We all have to eat, and planting a garden is one way to provide food to a community.

Practicing social distancing, volunteers Jessica and Tara Freeman, Megan Gibbs, Robert Wojtkiewicz, Marco Antonio, and Angela Scott gathered to start a garden at Pathways of Hope HUB near Fullerton’s Richman Park on Dec 5. Led by Todd Bynon, the group added new soil, plants and seeds to the already prepared garden boxes. To participate or donate contact Pathways of Hope at www.pohoc.org.