Giving Voice to Fullerton’s Spanish-Speaking Community

by Fr. Dennis Z. Kriz, OSM, Pastor of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, Fullerton

[Spanish language version below]

First of all, I want to thank the Fullerton Observer for allowing us to start a Spanish-language column in their newspaper.

In fact, the goal of this project is bigger. In the next year, we who will be involved in the writing of this column, and currently there are about six or seven of us, wish to put up a true Spanish-language online newspaper, staffed, for the foreseeable future, by volunteers, to begin serving the Hispanic community of Fullerton and northern Orange County.

However, the first step of such a project is simply to make ourselves visible and underline the need for such a project. Thus, we are grateful to the Fullerton Observer for giving us the opportunity to do so.

In my four years here in Fullerton and especially during the recent election cycle, I have become increasingly convinced that the Spanish-speaking community in this part of the County is “walking blind” regarding the difficulties it is collectively facing, and above all in organizing, so that its legitimate needs are addressed.

For example, while there has been quite a lot of indignation, merited in my opinion, expressed by members of Fullerton’s Hispanic community over proposals to open marijuana dispensaries, in good part projected to be put into their neighborhoods, and organizing efforts to block or at least amend these proposals have been noted and have been at least partially successful. This is only the tip of the iceberg.

I say this because the Hispanic community here is a community whose members are often abused at work, find their homes threatened with predatory rent increases and evictions, and whose children attend schools that we all earnestly hope are “doing the best they can.”

The first step in organizing to respond to these challenges is articulating them. And this will be the primary purpose of this column and the larger project of building a true Spanish language newspaper for our part of the County.

May this project bear good fruit and help improve the lives of all those living in our part of the County.

Dando voz a la comunidad latina de Fullerton

por p. Dennis Z. Kriz, OSM, párroco de la Parroquia de San Felipe Benizi, Fullerton

En primer lugar, deseo agradecer al Fullerton Observer por permitirnos comenzar una columna en español en su periódico.

De hecho, el objetivo de este proyecto es más grande. En el próximo año, nosotros los involucrados en esta columna, un grupo de seis o siete, deseamos crear un periódico legítimo en el internet, en español, con la ayuda de voluntarios, para comenzar a servir a la comunidad latina de Fullerton y/o la parte del norte del Condado de Orange.

El primer paso de este proyecto es hacernos visibles y destacar la necesidad de un proyecto de este tipo. Por lo tanto estamos muy agradecidos con el Fullerton Observer por darnos la oportunidad de hacerlo.

En mis cuatro años aquí en Fullerton, especialmente durante el reciente ciclo de elecciones, me quedé convencido que la comunidad hispanohablante, en esta parte del condado, está a ciegas con respecto a las dificultades que está enfrentando colectivamente. Es indispensable organizarse para que sus necesidades sean atendidas colectivamente.

Por ejemplo, sí está claro que hemos tenido mucha indignación, en mi opinión merecida, dentro de la comunidad hispana de Fullerton. Una causa de la indignación es por propuestas para abrir dispensarios de marihuana, puestas en sus propios vecindarios. Los esfuerzos para bloquear, o al menos enmendar estas propuestas, fueron notados y al menos parcialmente exitosos. Para mí, esto no es más que el principio del problema.

Pienso que algunas personas de la comunidad hispana son explotados y abusados en el trabajo, tienen sus hogares amenazados con aumentos de alquiler, desalojos y cuyos hijos asisten a escuelas donde realmente no sabemos el calibre de su educación.

Responder a estos desafíos será el primer propósito de esta columna. Esta es parte de un proyecto más grande de crear un verdadero periódico latino para nuestra parte del condado.

Que este proyecto dé fruto y mejore las vidas de todos los que viven en nuestra comunidad.