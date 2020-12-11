December 15 City Council Meeting to be Held at Fullerton Community Center

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases resulting in the recent Statewide Stay-at-Home order, as well as to recent Cal OSHA regulations, the December 15 City Council meeting will be moved from the City Council Chambers at City Hall to the Grand Hall at the Fullerton Community Center, which is located at 340 W. Commonwealth Avenue across the street from City Hall.

The Closed Session part of the meeting will start at 4pm, then a Study Session to provide an update on the City’s homeless activities will occur at 5:30pm, and the Regular Session will start at 6:30pm.

“While private gatherings are prohibited in the Governor’s Order, public meetings such as City Council meetings are within the essential services and are allowed to continue if an agency follows public health guidelines. These include all individuals, including elected officials, must wear masks and be spaced socially distanced. The Grand Hall also provides better air circulation for the room,” according to a weekly report from City Manager Ken Domer.

Members of the public can access meetings streamed live online at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Spectrum Cable Channel 3, and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

All persons visiting City facilities must wear face masks and observe social distancing protocols.

In lieu of public attendance, members of the public can submit comments electronically for City Council consideration by clicking on the e-Comment link accompanying the agenda posted online at https://fullerton.legistar.com until the close of the public comment period for the item.

The public can also email comments to cityclerksoffice@cityoffullerton.com with the subject line “PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM #” (insert the item number relevant to your comment) or “PUBLIC COMMENT NON-AGENDA ITEM.”

Staff will read aloud comments received by 5pm during the applicable agenda item at the meeting, provided that such comments may be read within the normal three minutes allotted to each speaker. Any portion of your comment extending past three minutes may not be read aloud due to time restrictions. Staff will not read email comments received after 5pm at the meeting but the official record will include email comments received after 5pm until the close of the meeting. Contact the City Clerk’s office at cityclerksoffice@cityoffullerton.com or (714) 738-6355 with any questions.

Domer said the City is looking to utilize an FM transmitter to provide the opportunity for people to listen to the meeting within the safety of their car in the parking lot. This will allow a person to monitor the meeting and know the timing if they want to provide in-person public comments.

Some items on the agenda include:

•Commercial cannabis fees, as well as an “urgency ordinance” proposed by Councilmember Bruce Whitaker to delay the effective date of the newly-adopted cannabis ordinance to April 2020

•Discussion of the Police Department’s towing company contract

•Orange County Power Authority Board Appointment

•Short-Term Rental Fee Ordinance

To view the full agenda, click HERE.