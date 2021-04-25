Council To Discuss Possible Dismissal of City Manager at April 27 Meeting

The City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, April 27, 4:00 p.m. The only item on the agenda is a Closed Session one entitled “Appointment, Employment, Evaluation of Performance or Dismissal of Public Employee,” and the title “Ken Domer,” who has served as Fullerton’s City Manager for over three years. The Council discussed Domer’s job performance last week during the Closed Session of their April 20 meeting, but offered no report from that meeting, in keeping the practice of not publicly discussing personnel evaluations or negotiations.

Contacted by The Observer, Mayor Bruce Whitaker would not comment on either the April 20 evaluation or any possible decisions that might come out of the April 27 meeting.

Ken Domer was hired as City Manger in July, 2017. He previously served for four years as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Huntington Beach, and before that, City Manager of Villa Park. If dismissed, Domer would be the second administrator to be let go since the election of two new City Council members, Nick Dunlap and Fred Jung, took office in December. In January the City terminated its contract with Parks and Recreation Director Hugo Curiel, and has not yet hired a replacement.

To view meeting details, visit https://fullerton.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

