Man Dies in Fire

One person died and another was injured in a fire that is believed to have originated from an explosion at a large commercial facility in Fullerton on May 27.

Fullerton firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 1500 block of E. Valencia around 9am. Crews arrived to a large commercial structure with heavy smoke and fire showing. Inside the building, they found an adult male, carried him from the building, and attempted life-saving measures. Those measures were unsuccessful and the 29 year-old man, later identified as Jesse Siordia, was pronounced deceased.

One additional victim was treated for smoke inhalation injuries and transported to a local trauma center. The fire was contained in 30 minutes and completely extinguished within an hour.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have originated at National Technical Systems Fullerton. Mutual aid was also provided by Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Huntington Beach Fire Department, Deputy Chief Chris Nigg said.

