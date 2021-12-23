Police seek witnesses in fatal hit and run

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 23 on Bastanchury Road west of Brea Blvd. Fullerton Police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene at approximately 6:45am, officers located a deceased person in the center median. The subject’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate and pending notification of the next of kin.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was crossing Bastanchury Road west of Brea Blvd when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. The suspect vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on Bastanchury Road. The suspect vehicle left a portion of its blue bumper behind indicating that the vehicle is possibly manufactured by Toyota Motor Corporation.

Anyone with information about this hit and run collision is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Investigator J. Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at www.occrimestoppers.org.

Related