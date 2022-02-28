Subject surrenders after barricading himself inside vehicle

A SWAT vehicle and several police officers were called to the Walgreens parking lot at the corner of Raymond and Chapman Avenues on Sunday February 27 where a suspect believed to have threatened a couple with a firearm had barricaded himself in his car. After nearly an hour of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to police.

Earlier, around 2:50pm, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of 1275 N. Berkeley Ave (North Justice Center), regarding a 37-year-old male from Santa Ana who had threatened to use a firearm on the reporting party. The suspect had been seen traveling eastbound on Berkeley Ave in a white Range Rover with a dog inside his vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and a felony car stop ensued in the parking lot of Walgreens at the corner of Chapman and Raymond.

The suspect refused to exit the vehicle and demanded officers come to his window. Anaheim Police Officers, including their K9 officer, responded to the scene to assist. A drone and an armored vehicle were deployed to assist and give commands to get the suspect to exit the vehicle. The suspect ultimately complied and exited the vehicle without incident. An injured dog was located inside the vehicle. Animal Control arrived on the scene and deemed the dog’s condition to be associated with animal cruelty. The suspect was arrested for felony criminal threats, resisting a peace officer, and animal cruelty.

