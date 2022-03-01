Electronics Recycling Drop Off March 5 & 6

Bring your old electronics for recycling this Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm to 100 W. Valencia Mesa Dr. in Fullerton. The event is hosted by the North Orange County Chamber and 21 Discovery.
There will be a service charge for major appliances, including microwaves and cooling units. For more information call (714) 871-3100.
