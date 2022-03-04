Police Respond to Fatal Traffic Collision

Fullerton Police Officers responded to a possible hit-and-run fatal traffic collision involving a bicyclist and automobile at Malvern and Basque Avenues on Thursday, March 3 at approximately 9:32pm.

Upon arrival, officers located a 58-year-old unresponsive male in the street with serious injuries. A modified mountain bike with an aftermarket electric motor was found near him. There were no other vehicles or witnesses present.

Officers began life-saving measures, and the male was transported to a local trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

The male’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate and pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

