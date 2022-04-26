Volunteers Turn out for City-Wide Serve Day

Around 1,900 local volunteers turned out for the 9th annual Love Fullerton City-wide serve day on Saturday, April 23. Volunteers from various local organizations gathered in the morning at the Fullerton College quad before fanning across the City to do a number of service projects, including beautifying schools, installing drought resistant landscaping, cleaning up parks and trails, sprucing up neighborhoods, and helping residents in need.

“We gather churches, businesses, service organizations, scouts, schools, colleges, and residents all coming together for the common good of wanting to see our city thrive,” said Jay Williams, executive director of OC United, the local nonprofit that organizes Love Fullerton. “The goal of Love Fullerton is to meet needs, spread kindness, and impact lives and we have been doing this for nine years now. The beautiful thing about Love Fullerton is that it’s not just about a day, it’s about making a difference all year long.”

Next year’s event will be April 22, 2023. To learn more visit www.ocunited.org.

Here are some photos from the event, courtesy of Jere Greene and Love Fullerton Community:

Related