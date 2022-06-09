Local Horse Riders Compete at Gymkhana

Spirits were high as many gathered on Saturday, June 4 morning to participate in a timed obstacle race on horseback called Gymkhana. Taking place at Laguna Lake Park, Gymkhana is an event held by the Fullerton Recreational Riders where participants compete utilizing both the skills of the rider and handiness of the horse.
Although the club was established 25 years ago, the Fullerton Recreational Riders have been around since 1961, making it over 60 years old.
The horses involved in this sport have many components to their physical abilities such as the speed of a racehorse and the responsiveness of a stock horse. These components of the horse are what add to the magnificence and elegance that the horses contribute towards the game.
“The horses and the athletes spend several hours a week training,” Show Chairman Laurie Dye said.
Dye emphasized the importance of this team sport between the horse and athlete including the dedication and work each put in to stay in shape for the competition. Through the month of March until September, a show is held on the second Saturday of each month and is both free and available to anyone who wishes to come.
Here are the June 4 Champions & Reserve Champions:
Division 4 Champion – Charlie Flores, Knight
Division 4 Reserve – Addyson Ormonde, Lacy
Division 5 Champion – Randi Andrade, Lakota
Division 5 Reserve – Lexi Moore, Trigger
Division 6 Champion – Quinn Wood, Dakota
Division 6 Reserve – Avery Yerkish, Reno
Division 7 Jr Champion – Charlie Flores, Indio
Division 7 Jr Reserve – Mika Rowe, Keeper
Division 7 Sr Champion – Maddie Critchfield, Cruz
Division 7 Sr Reserve – Olivia Beym, Indio
Open Champion – Tallulah DePersis, Ruby
Open Reserve – Mika Rowe, Fancy
Lead Line Champion – Rylee Tremper, Cardi
Lead Line Reserve – Harper Spence, Oakley
For more information on the show, visit http://fullertonrecriders.org/gymkhana-news/.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but we depend on subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
Leave a Reply