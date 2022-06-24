Rally for Abortion Rights Downtown Fullerton, Friday June 24 at 6pm 

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernadino Counties is organizing a rally for abortion rights on Friday, June 24 at 6pm in Downtown Fullerton at the corner of N. Harbor Blvd. and E. Commonwealth Ave.

Planned Parenthood posted the following statement on their web site:

The Supreme Court has taken our freedom, overturned our fundamental right to abortion, and turned its back on nearly 50 years of precedent. This decision goes against the will of the people: 80% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal. This decision will embolden narrow-minded lawmakers to ban abortion across the U.S., forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or carry a pregnancy to term against their will.

Join us at TODAY, June 24, at 6pm at one of our six rally locations in Orange and San Bernardino Counties. This will be a space for us to grieve, support each other, and show our collective frustration at the erosion of abortion rights. We will never back down or stop fighting.

We must take a stand and make certain that we show up to make our voices heard. We will not stand for sweeping abortion bans that put our lives and futures at risk, and we will not be silenced while our fundamental right to control our bodies is taken away.

Everyone deserves reproductive health care, including abortion, that’s free of shame, stigma, or judgment.

RALLY LOCATIONS:

Orange County

Fullerton

Corner of N Harbor Blvd & E Commonwealth Ave, 92832

Laguna Beach

Main Beach, Corner of PCH & Broadway, 92651

Irvine

Corner of Alton Pkwy & Culver Dr, 92606

San Bernardino County

Ontario

Ontario Town Square, 224 N Euclid Ave, 91762

Redlands

City Hall, Corner of Citrus Ave & Cajon St, 92373

Victorville

Victorville Superior Court, 14455 Civic Dr, 92392

For more information, contact PublicAffairs@PPOSBC.org or visit https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-orange-san-bernardino

