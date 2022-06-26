Hundreds Protest Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Friday evening, June 24, saw a large protest in Downtown Fullerton. Demonstrators gathered beginning at 6pm to voice their displeasure with the recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade and the right of American women to obtain an abortion in states that have laws banning the procedure. At the rally/protest, which was organized by Planned Parenthood, people affirmed their support for women’s reproductive rights.

As protesters marched around the intersection of Harbor Blvd. and Commonwealth Ave, many voiced their displeasure with the Court’s ruling, chanting slogans such as “Our Body, Our Choice!”

A demonstrator who identified herself as Yasniel said she saw the protests while getting dinner and decided to join. “I’ve had an experience myself with an abortion, and I think everyone has a right to their own body.”

Drivers on Harbor and Commonwealth frequently honked their horns in approval to demonstrate their support.

“I’m here as a gay man. I hope the same Court doesn’t start repealing other decisions made over the past twenty years,” said attendee Randy Baxter. “I hope others start suing states where abortion is banned over the Thirteenth Amendment, over being forced to carry a baby against their will. That’s involuntary servitude.”

The day’s events inspired many of the protesters to take further action for the cause of abortion rights. “I think what we do is contact our legislators and we donate to them,” stated Jeanette Reese, a Fullerton resident who accompanied Baxter to the demonstration and has previously been involved in abortion rights activism.

Even with the Dobbs ruling, abortion continues to remain legal in California. California lawmakers have placed an initiative on the ballot this November that would codify a woman’s right to an abortion in the State Constitution.

