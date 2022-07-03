Downtown Fourth of July Bike Parade Returns

Despite the cancellation of the City Fourth of July fireworks show, Fullerton residents are still celebrating our nation’s birthday with a number of neighborhood events, including the Downtown Fullerton Fourth of July Bike Parade.

All are welcome. Participants will gather the 300 block of North Jefferson at 11am. There will be a color guard and Pledge of Allegiance. Bikes will line up will starting at 11:20 and begin the parade at 11:30am.

The ride is approximately 3 miles long. It will proceed down Wilshire, with a right turn on Malden, a left on Amerige, a left on Harbor, and a right back on to Wilshire. The ride will continue down Wilshire to Cornell where the parade will make a U-turn and proceed back down Wilshire to end at the Downtown Plaza area.

Riders are encouraged to use caution and keep an eye out for others.

Those unable to join in the parade are encouraged to set up somewhere along the route and cheer on the riders. Happy Fourth of July, Fullerton.

