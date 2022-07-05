‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #18: Fullerton: Art Town

The Fullerton Museum Center, located in the heart of Downtown, is currently featuring an exhibit entitled “Fullerton: Art Town.” In the latest episode of the “Observering Fullerton” podcast, the museum curators lead us through displays of artwork from a vast array of local artists who represent the past, present, and future of art in our town. The exhibit is on display through August 7.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch on YouTube.

For more information visit www.fullertonmuseumcenter.com.

The ‘Observing Fullerton’ podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed. It was filmed and edited by Jackson Henry.

