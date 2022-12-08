Fullerton Observer Broadcast Edition, Late November 2022

Welcome to the Fullerton Observer Broadcast, where we take the biggest stories from the Fullerton Observer Newspaper and give it a more visual spin. To Subscribe to the Fullerton Observer Newspaper and have it delivered straight to your home go to: Click Here
Would you like to volunteer? We need volunteers for graphic designing, script writing, video editing, and social media management! Email a resume to contact@fullertonobserver.com.
Broadcast Credits:
- Hosted by Giselle Monterrosas
- Edited by Adrian Meza
Social Media: Twitter: Click Here
Instagram: Click Here.
Facebook: Click Here.
Newspaper: https://fullertonobserver.com/
Please fill out the ‘Observing Fullerton’ survey to help us better improve the podcast: Click Here
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Broadcast, Local News
Leave a Reply