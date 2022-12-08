Observing Fullerton Podcast S2 E6: Kevin Mo-Wong; Executive Director of Solidarity Non-profit

Kevin Mo-Wong is the executive director of solidarity, a non profit organization that helps with neighborhood gathering. They envision a world where dignity and love tears down inequality, exclusion, and unjust systems that inhibit the opportunity for all to flourish.
Would you like to volunteer for the podcast? We need volunteers for graphic designing & script writing. Email a resume to observer@fullertonobserver.com.
Podcast Credits: Hosted by Urooj Naveed Edited by Adrian Meza
- Social Media: Twitter: @observingful Click Here
- Instagram: @observingfullerton Click Here
- Facebook: @observingfullerton Click Here
- Please fill out the ‘Observing Fullerton’ survey to help us better improve the podcast: Click Here
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Community Voices, Local News
Leave a Reply