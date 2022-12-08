Taqueria De Anda’s Marcella De Anda Receives 2022 Business Leadership Award from the Women’s Club of Fullerton

The Women’s Club of Fullerton awarded their 2022 Business Leadership Award to Marcella De Anda of Fullerton-headquartered Taqueria De Anda, in a ceremony last week during their Fullerton Women’s Leadership Forum. This was the 18th year that a local businesswoman was honored with the Business Leadership Award by the organization. Marcella De Anda is a co-owner/partner of Taqueria De Anda, the 45-year-old family-owned and family-operated authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with 13 locations throughout Orange County and Los Angeles.

The organization shared why Marcella De Anda was honored with the award:

Marcella DeAnda was chosen for the 2022 Business Leadership Award. Marcella is a businesswoman who grew up working in the family business. While some may try to go a different direction, Marcella embraced the hard work it takes to run multiple restaurants and has continued to grow the Taqueria de Anda Brand. In addition, she steered their business through the past several years of the pandemic. While many restaurants were unable to survive through unprecedented times, theirs is thriving! The Women’s Club of Fullerton, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Former Fullerton Mayor Pro-Tem Pam Keller unanimously agreed that Marcella is a good role model for other businesswomen in our community.

Founded in 1902, The Woman’s Club of Fullerton is dedicated to uniting woman of all ages for community service, supporting charitable organizations, fostering friendships, and empowering women. For more information on the award and the Women’s Club of Fullerton, please visit https://wcof.club.

