Electric Company Theatre Receives Grant Award from California Humanities

California Humanities has announced the recent round of Humanities For All Quick Grant awards. Electric Company Theatre, the resident theatre company of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center, has been awarded $5,000 for its upcoming play for young people: The Leo Fender Project.

The Humanities For All Quick Grant is a competitive grant program of California Humanities that supports locally-initiated public humanities projects that respond to the needs and interests of Californians, encourage greater public participation in humanities programming, particularly by new and/or underserved audiences, and promotes understanding and empathy among all our state’s peoples in order to cultivate a thriving democracy.

The Leo Fender Project is an original play for children based on the life of Fullerton local and inventor of the stratocaster electric guitar, Leo Fender. What happens when an unconventional young mind can see inventions and creations where other people can’t? The world of music is changed forever.This is exciting, fast-paced, musical production will take place on The Muck amphitheater stage with a great message for students of all ages written by Co-Artistic Director Callie Prendiville Johnson with original music by Wesley Chavez and choreography by Emily Taylor.

“These projects will bring the complexity and diversity of California to light in new ways that will engage Californians from every part of our state, and will help us all understand each other better,” said Julie Fry, President & CEO of California Humanities. “We congratulate the grantees whose projects will promote understanding and provide insight into a wide range of topics, issues, and experiences.”

THE ELECTRIC COMPANY THEATRE PRESENTS

THE FENDER PROJECT

Sat. Feb 18th 2023, 11:30 am Get Tickets

Related