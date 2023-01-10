Looking back at new laws for 2022

2022 was a landmark year in California thanks to new laws that protect our restaurants and small businesses, protect our workers, address the housing and homelessness crisis, reform our system of policing, strengthen social justice, and more!

Fairness for Restaurants, Consumers, and Delivery Drivers

California took dramatic steps to assist restaurants struggling during the pandemic, providing billions of dollars in tax relief, hiring credits, grants, loans, training, and fee waivers for large, small, and micro-businesses to reopen the economy.

AB 286 (Gonzalez) Protects restaurants from delivery apps charging customers more for menu items than is advertised by the restaurant and from pocketing delivery drivers’ tips.

Wages and Safe Working Conditions

Along with increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour for employers with at least 26 employees, California has committed to stronger protections for our workers.

AB 701 (Gonzalez) increases protections for warehouse workers’ quotas and assures both meal and rest breaks will not be revoked to meet their quotas.

AB 1003 (Gonzalez) makes the intentional theft of wages criminally punishable as grand theft.

SB 62 (Durazo) requires garment workers to be paid by the hour rather than by piece.

Family Leave

Did you know California was the first state in the nation to adopt family leave benefits?

AB 1033 (Bauer Kahan) expands existing family leave laws to care for in-laws.

Housing California is making historic investments to address the housing and homelessness crisis, including $12 billion to create housing and mental and behavioral health programs for individuals experiencing homelessness, $10.3 billion to fund affordable housing construction, $5.2 billion for rental and utility assistance, and $1.3 billion to assist struggling and first-time homebuyers.