211OC links Orange County’s most vulnerable with the health and human service resources they need

2-1-1 is a simple toll free, three-digit phone number that is easy to remember, connecting thousands of individuals and families to needed community based programs, including where to find a community clinic, dental care, immunizations, and prescription assistance, food, homeless shelters, elder and childcare, legal services and other resources offered by local nonprofits and government agencies.

2-1-1 Orange County runs a comprehensive information and referral system for Orange County, CA. 211OC provides a resource database of health and human services and support, accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week online and through our multi-lingual hotline, connecting people quickly and effectively to existing programs and disaster response information. Just dial 2-1-1.

They connect people of all income levels and language and cultural backgrounds to resources tailored to their needs and circumstances, taking into account accessibility, eligibility requirements and other factors through live assistance from highly trained and certified Information & Referral Specialists or through our searchable online resource database.

Through our Information and Referral services, Orange County residents can dial 2-1-1 or 888-600-4357 (toll-free) to receive referrals from trained multilingual I&R Specialists 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Callers outside of Orange County dial 888-600-4357. Specialists are able to search through listings of over 2,000 local agencies providing thousands of programs in order to find those that best match the individual’s needs, screen for eligibility, and provide them with the most useful information.

