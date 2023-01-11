Saying goodbye to beloved retired Parks Junior High Teacher, Craig Kent Wallace

Note from family of Gregg Smith: To all our friends,

Your kind and thoughtful cards, beautiful flowers, and gifts of sympathy are so deeply appreciated! I wish I could have thanked you appropriately and individually (no addresses). I believe he had a life well lived and did much to help others have good lives, too. He will be remembered for his joy, laughter, and care for others. Thank you for being with us to celebrate his life.

Sincerely, Smith family

_______________________^__________________________

It is with great sorrow that the Wallace family announces the passing of their beloved Craig Wallace on Dec. 7, 2022.

Craig was born September 25, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to William Lindsay Wallace and Adelphia ”Delphy” Virginia Brackley Wallace. Growing up, Craig became an Eagle scout and discovered his love and passion for the history of the United States by attending a National Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania in 1957. In 1964, he earned a BA in Social Science from the University of Redlands and went on to earn an MS in Computer Science from Azusa Pacific University.

He married his wife, Alice on August 15, 1964. Together, they had two children Tami Kittle and Billy Wallace.

Craig spent most of his career as a teacher at Parks Junior High School in Fullerton. Besides his exceptional teaching in the classroom, Craig spent all of his time outside of the classroom organizing an annual trip for 8th grade students to travel to the east coast visiting historical spots.

From 1974-2009, Craig spent 35 years leading students to Washington DC teaching them first hand what no textbook could offer. Although this trip happened in the spring, it was a year-round passion for the Fullerton teacher as he helped students earn money for their trips through countless car washes, yard sales, and art shows. He led thousands of students on this trip showing them such sites as Monticello, Mt. Vernon, Williamsburg, Yorktown, Memorials and Government buildings in DC as well as Gettysburg and Philadelphia. At each place, he taught of the sacrifice and history of our great nation. After retiring, Craig spent another 9 years leading trips at Rancho-Starbuck Intermediate school in Whittier totaling 44 trips with students and countless other adult tours on his own.

Craig always gave of his time to help others. After retiring, he volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, worked in the Rancho-Starbuck library, substituted at both Parks and Rancho for 5 years, and served as an Elder and Committee Chairman at Fullerton First Christian Church.

He was a cherished husband, father, and soccer coach.

He is survived by a loving family including: his wife Alice, his children Tami and Billy, daughter-in-law Gloria, granddaughters Jordan Lee and Taylor Lindsay, MaryAnn, Janene and Mikey as well as Great-grandchild Lorenzo .

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 17 at Fullerton First Christian Church

109 E Wilshire Ave Fullerton 92832.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations available to Habitat for Humanity.

