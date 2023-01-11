I’m baaaaccckkkk! Hi everyone! I am happy to say that I am once again writing for the Fullerton Observer!

So, let’s check in. How are you all? Have you been doing good self-care? Every day, what do you do that is moving you towards your goal of mental health?

The whole country is in a mental health crisis, for many reasons, COVID not being the least of them. The beginning of the year is a great time to do this checkup: what are you doing to take care of you?

I do not doubt that you know many ways to do healthy self-care. You have read about them, perhaps been recommended different strategies, seen friends or loved ones engage in nurturing activities. What has intrigued you? Have you always wanted to try meditation? Very easy to get started now with all of the apps now available! Curious about different exercise regimens? Every single gym has specials going on now. So many ways to start on a healthier path.

This is my suggestion for you to ask yourself: what is one small change that you can make in your life that will help you create more balance in your life? It may be as simple as going outside and looking at nature for 5 minutes. Yes, that one small thing may help you on a path towards a healthier life.

Make one change today! I am glad to be back, helping you to a healthier life!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related