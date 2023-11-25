Recently, several clients told me they are having sleep issues, so I decided to use this column to discuss good sleep hygiene. I love that phrase. We use the term hygiene to talk about keeping things clean, but perhaps it is time to “clean up” what you do when you go to bed!

We know with children that having the same routine every night allows them to slowly relax and then go to sleep. We also know that we do not want them to start rough-housing when it is time to go to bed. The same rules apply to adults.

Create a routine that you will stick to, including a bedtime! Slow everything down, and do not watch anything disturbing as you approach bedtime, including the news. Focus on having only peaceful images, sounds, and smells.

Poor sleep can reduce the perception of the five senses, but the five senses can also be responsible for poor quality sleep. We all know that having any screen time at bedtime makes it more difficult to fall asleep. Even TV can ramp up our brains. Have you made sure to put your phone on the other side of the room?

Be thoughtful of the type of light that is in your room. Allow your brain to slow down. If you need to grab a journal to put your thoughts in, do that. But then put on soft music or meditate for a while. Some people find that having a scent helps them to relax even more. Try it and see if it helps you!

The bottom line is to make your sleep routine consistent and peaceful, allowing everything to slow down, including your brain. Then, allow yourself to drift off. Sweet dreams!

